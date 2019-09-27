Corryton Possum Chase includes biscuits and gravy, benefits food pantry

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — There may not be a opossum chasing you but there are biscuits and gravy to be had following the Corryton Possum Chase on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The 2-mile and 8-mile runs benefit the Corryton Food Pantry. Race packet pickup is from 6-7:30 p.m. the morning of the race at the Corryton Community Center, 9331 Davis Drive. The 8-miler begins at 8 a.m. and the 2-miler follows 10 minutes later.

Biscuits and gravy will be served after the race as well as other refreshments.

Awards will given to each age group and top overall finishers.

You can register online or day of the race.