Country artist Josh Turner to perform in East TN for HonorAir Knoxville benefit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A concert benefiting HonorAir Knoxville will feature country music artist Josh Turner.

HonorAir Knoxville is an organization that flies war veterans at no charge to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor for their service.

The benefit concert is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2020 at 8 p.m. in the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale next week – Friday, Oct. 18.

Turner is a MCA Nashville recording artists with hits that include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.” He has also earned multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. He is also one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

