KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CVS Health is hosting a call center open house and hiring fair Saturday.

The company hopes to hire more than 400 customer service representatives for the call center in West Knoxville just off Pellissippi Parkway.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you must complete an online application prior to attending. Potential employees need to bring an ID and a copy of their resume to the event.