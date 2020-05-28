CVS opening 18 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Tennessee

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is opening 18 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Tennessee starting Friday, including at three locations in Knoxville and a Maryville location.

These sites will utilize self-swab tests as part of the company’s goal to establish 1,000 drive-thru testing locations across the country by the end of May.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29, to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health, said. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The testing sites are focusing on the areas of most concern across the country as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

“As we continue to increase testing and reach more Tennesseans, the power of the private sector has been on full display during the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “CVS has created an innovative way for more Tennesseans to get tested and we commend their efforts to also prioritize underserved communities.”

The new testing sites in Tennessee include:

CVS Pharmacy, 6670 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134

CVS Pharmacy, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

CVS Pharmacy, 2424 North Ocoee St., Cleveland, TN 37311

CVS Pharmacy, 1154 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37067

CVS Pharmacy, 101 Glen Oak Blvd., Hendersonville, TN 37075

CVS Pharmacy, 4402 Lebanon Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

CVS Pharmacy, 5120 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343

CVS Pharmacy, 9137 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923

CVS Pharmacy, 6005 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

CVS Pharmacy, 9435 South Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37922

CVS Pharmacy, 1200 Gallatin Pike South, Madison, TN 37115

CVS Pharmacy, 103 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801

CVS Pharmacy, 2115 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

CVS Pharmacy, 6116 Quince Road, Memphis, TN 38119

CVS Pharmacy, 4058 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

CVS Pharmacy, 735 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

CVS Pharmacy, 2788 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37010

CVS Pharmacy, 14299 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna, TN 37167

