KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking to dance into the new year, Dance Tonight is hosting the party for you. The dance studio is hosting a dance party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Embassy Suites Knoxville West, 9621 Parkside Drive.

Tickets to the event run from $95 to $280 per person. There is also a $395 rate for couples of the top package. All packages include hors d’oeuvres and a midnight toast.

You can find more at Dance Tonight’s website.