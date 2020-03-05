Deadline for nominations of most endangered historic sites is March 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Preservation Alliance is asking the public to submit nominations of endangered historic sites by March 30.

The historic sites need to be located within Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Sevier, Scott or Union counties.

The 2020 Endangered Places list will be announced on Friday, May 22nd during the East Tennessee Preservation Conference. The organization seeks to develop preservation strategies for each property included on the list. Endangered properties can be saved by working with property owners, developers, government officials, citizens and local organizations to find preservation solutions that work.

Eligible nominations should include the following information:

Nature of the threat to the property

Name and contact information for the individual or group submitting the nomination

Any known historical information about the property

Name and contact information for the current property owner

The nomination form can be found here.

After filling out the form to its completion, email it to: Hollie Cook at hcook@knoxheritage.org

Again – the deadline for nomination submissions is Monday, March 30.

