Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Knoxville Alumnae holding Mardi Gras charity gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you didn’t get the chance to go down to New Orleans or Mobile Alabama to celebrate then there is an event for you right here in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold their Mardi Gras gala to support yearly scholarships and community service projects.

There will be dinner dancing and a silent auction. Don’t forget to bring your Mardi Gras mask. Saturday, March 14 at the Knoxville convention center in downtown Knoxville. Tickets are $75 per person.

