Multi-vehicle crash closes both directions of Alcoa Highway near Willow Road

Detour routes for SR 70 in Hawkins County

Detour routes for State Route 70 in Hawkins County have been announced following a deadly landslide that caused the road to close. 

Steven Lawson, 62, was killed Thursday when driving on SR 70 when his vehicle left the roadway and fell down an embankment. 

Detour routes are as follows:
From SR 70 in Rogersville: Take SR 1 (US 11W) South to SR 31 North in Mooresburg, to SR 33 North to SR 70 North.

From SR 70 in Kyles Ford: Take SR 33 South to SR 31 South in Sneedville, to SR 1 (US 11W) North in Mooresburg, to SR 70 North in Rogersville.

This is being described as a long-term closure.

