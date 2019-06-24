Disaster loans available to flood-impacted businesses, residents in 19 TN counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is making its disaster loan program available to five counties recovering from severe weather earlier this year in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement on Monday. The declaration covers Decatur, Hardin, Humphreys, Perry and Sevier counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Benton, Blount, Carroll, Chester, Cocke, Dickson, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, McNairy and Wayne.

Those counties continue to recover from severe storms and flooding from February 6 through February 24.

Homeowners can take out loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate. Up to $40,000 is available to replace or repair damaged or destroyed personal property.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofits can take out Economic Injury Disaster Loans., which are available whether or not the business suffered any physical damage.

Interest rates are 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofits, and 2.063 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Seven Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are also going to open across the state beginning Tuesday and running through July 2:

Decatur County

Decatur County Library

20 W. Market Street

Decaturville, TN 38329

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Hours: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Decatur County Library 20 W. Market Street Decaturville, TN 38329 Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25 Hours: Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Hours: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardin County

Hardin County Fire Dept.

90 Walnut Street

Savannah, TN 38372

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hardin County Fire Dept. 90 Walnut Street Savannah, TN 38372 Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25 Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Knox County

Central High School

5321 Jacksboro Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central High School 5321 Jacksboro Pike Knoxville, TN 37918 Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25 Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sevier County

King Family Library

408 High Street

Sevierville, TN 37862

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blount County

Department of Agricultural Services

1221 McArthur Road

Maryville, TN 37804

Opens at 10 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m. to noon.

Department of Agricultural Services 1221 McArthur Road Maryville, TN 37804 Opens at 10 a.m. on June 25 Hours: Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m. to noon. Humphreys County

City of Waverly Fire Dept.

105 E. Main Street

Waverly, TN 37185

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Waverly Fire Dept. 105 E. Main Street Waverly, TN 37185 Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25 Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Perry County

Tennessee Career Center

113 Factory Street

Lindon, TN 37096

Opens at 11 a.m. on June 25

Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants may apply online using an Electronic Loan Application. You may also call 1-800-659-2955.

MORE ONLINE | Click here for link to electronic application

The filing deadline for physical property damage is August 20, 2019. The deadly for economic injury applications is March 23, 2020.

John Frederick, a public affairs specialist with the SBA’s Disaster Assistance Program, wanted to make it clear their loans go beyond small businesses. He also wanted to encourage anyone in Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox or Sevier counties to apply, regardless of whether you were insured at the time you saw damage.

“Our loans are open to homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profits. So, if you fit in one of those categories and you’ve been affected by the flooding in February, please come on by,” he said.

He also said you should apply, even if you have insurance, in case you don’t reach your deductible or you can’t afford to meet it.

Frederick said the size of your loan and the terms with it depend on your financial situation. SBA loans can come with interests rates as low as 2% for homeowners and as low as 4% for business owners.

He explained after a person turns in an application, they’ll be contacted by loss verification staff, then a loan amount will be determined and they could receive a check in as soon as three weeks.

Teresa Bowman was first in line Tuesday as staff with U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Assistance program opened up their temporary office at Central High School.

“They were awesome. They really were. I thought it would be a long, drawn-out, application, but it really wasn’t. It was simple,” she said.

Bowman is still dealing with the damage left behind four months since our region saw record-flooding. It destroyed her basement. She’s had to fight mildew, tear up her flooring, cut her sheet rock in half, and stop having her grandkids over because of the risks. Although she said she has homeowner’s insurance, she said she didn’t have flood protection. While it held a lot of personal property, property with a lot of sentimental value, it was also a playroom for her grandkids.

She believes the loan will help restore her house into a home away from home for the grandkids again.