KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All of you Lord of the Rings fans will fall in love with our pet of the week, meet Radegast, or Rada for short.

Young-William Animal Shelter says this dog is even more impressive than the immortal fantasy character. Rada has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.

He is still recovering, but we are told he is doing well. In fact, he just had pins taken out of his legs.

Rada is a two-year-old Border Collie. The family who is able to give him a home will have to help him as he continues to heal. Young Williams says he is doing good in training but will do best with older children or teens.

“He’s also been doing well in training, Our behavior team here has been working with Radegast for a while just to socialize him with animals and people. He’s been doing well in that training. He just needs a family that can take good care of him and understands his needs,” said Justin Young, director of marketing at Young-Williams.

Also, Young-Willliams is up for a $100,000 prize from Petco for their love stories campaign, but they need your help. If you have adopted an animal from Young Williams go online and share your story on the tab on their website. You’ll be eligible for prizes as well.