Dolly Parton offers chance to meet her, VIP Dollywood pass for Giving Tuesday contest

Dolly Parton is offering a lucky winner and friend to meet her and score VIP access to Dollywood’s season opening as part of Giving Tuesday.

The donation supports her Imagination Library, the book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books each month to children, no matter their family’s income.

The contest starts Tuesday, Nov. 27 – donations to the cause equal entries for the contest.

Click here for the contest webpage and full details on the contest, including how to enter.

