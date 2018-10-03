Domestic Violence Resources for East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Domestic violence is still a significant incident in the violent crimes statistics both nationwide and here in Tennessee.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) found that 40 percent of Tennessee women and 32.5 percent of Tennessee men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. In fact, intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations found that women were three times more likely to be victimized than males, accounting for 71.5 percent of all domestic violence victims. Domestic violence resulted in 81 murder victims in 2017.

Although domestic violence, or dv, occurs year-round, groups and coalitions make the month of October the focal time to raise awareness and educate people on the signs and resources for help. There are events all month for local aid organizations in the greater Knoxville area.

Haven House



Haven House domestic violence services assists in dv crisis, shelter and resources for victims and survivors… has some comprehensive “warning signs” on their website as well as a crisis hotline 865-982-1087.

Knoxville Family Justice Center



Knoxville Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and has a support center that provides collocated services for victims and their children such as prosecutors, detectives, clergy and social service professionals.

Its 24/7 Family violence helpline 865-521-6336.

The Salvation Army/The Joy D. Baker Center

The Salvation Army’s Knoxville Area Command offers domestic violence recovery programs and the Joy D. Baker Center for emergency shelter for women/children affected by dv.

Emergency shelter. Has legal and financial assistance services; counseling services, housing, support and children’s services.

YWCA

The YWCA is selling purple ribbons this year as part of its campaign to raise awareness and lead passersby to resources if interested in learning more or seeking help. Those purple ribbons can be purchased here.



More: Visit the YWCA Domestic Violence page for more information, here.

Legal resources:

Attorney General’s Office (Criminal Court) 865-215-2515

Orders of Protection (Fourth Circuit Court) 865-215-2404

Legal Aid of East Tennessee (Divorce, OP) 865-215-6830

Warning Signs of Domestic Violence: Does your partner or family member….

Embarrass you with bad names or put-downs?

Look at you or act in ways that scare you?

Control what you do or where you go?

Stop you from seeing or taking with friends or family?

Make all the decisions?

Tell you that you’re ugly, dumb opr a bad parent?

Destroy your property?

Intimidate you with guns, knives or other weapons?

Shove, slap strangle or hit you?

Force you to have sex?

Threaten to kill you, your pets or your family?

Act like these aforementioned behaviors are no big deal or are your fault or even deny doing them?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is: 1-800-799-7233

Call the hotline(s). There are resources and services to exit the situation safely.