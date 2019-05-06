Double Down in K-town with Keep Knoxville Beautiful sign up info
Keep Knoxville Beautiful is hosting a happy hour and trash scour at Central Depot on May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event starts at 103 W. Depot Ave.
Volunteers will be cleaning up the Old City Central Depot District. After the cleanup, Central Depot will be hosting a pint night benefiting Keep Knoxville Beautiful.
Use this form to register for the cleanup so Keep Knoxville Beautiful will know you are coming.
Local News
-
- Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home
- UT Knoxville's new boss makes first visit to campus, following job offer
- Wildlife experts stress being responsible as bear sightings in Smokies spike
- Knoxville police officer, mom of triplets, pushes for paid maternity leave
- Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex
- Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
- Knoxville woman spots 'mystery shopper' scam
National News
-
- Refusal to turn over Trump tax returns sets up legal battle
- Loophole could keep young terror suspects out of US court
- House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
- Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
- Denver voters decide on 'magic mushroom' decriminalization