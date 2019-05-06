BREAKING NEWS

Double Down in K-town with Keep Knoxville Beautiful sign up info

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is hosting a happy hour and trash scour at Central Depot on May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event starts at 103 W. Depot Ave.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the Old City Central Depot District. After the cleanup, Central Depot will be hosting a pint night benefiting Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

Use this form to register for the cleanup so Keep Knoxville Beautiful will know you are coming.

