Dragonfly Aerial Arts Studio going ‘Under the Sea’ for 9th Circus Extravaganza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dragonfly Aerial Arts Studio is hosting its ninth annual Circus Extravaganza this weekend and next at the Dragonfly Studios, 4506 Fennel Road.

This year’s theme is “Enchantment Under the Sea.”

“The shows are always fun,” instructor Lissa McLeod said. “Not only do we get to present high-quality entertainment for families, but we also create opportunities for at-risk kids to experience circus through our scholarship fund.”

More than 50 local children benefited from the funds raised by last year’s circus.

The Extravaganza includes six performances at Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts Studio. Showtimes are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.



Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. They are available for purchase at www.dfaas.com.

