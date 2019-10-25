Drug Take Back day locations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including East Tennessee, are helping the public get unwanted prescription drugs out of their homes this weekend.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police departments and sheriff’s offices across East Tennessee will be accepting pills and patches. Some are also taking vaping products.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

The following drugs are accepted:

Prescription medications

All over-the-counter medications

Pet medications

Medicated ointment, lotions or drops

Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

Inhalers

Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziplock) or foil.

MORE ONLINE | Find a take back location near you

The following items will NOT be accepted:

Illegal drugs and narcotics

Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

Blood sugar equipment

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

Last year, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

RELATED | Walmart to participate in DEA’s national prescription drug take back

Knox County participated in their own drug take back day. You can find more information about disposing of unwanted drug in Knox County here.

Some local drug take back locations include (this is not a comprehensive list):

Athens

Athens Police Department, 815 N. Jackson St.

Walmart, 1815 Decatur Pike

Clinton

Clinton Police Department, 125 W. Broad St.

Crossville

Kroger, 265 Highland Square

Walmart, 168 Obed Plaza

Dandridge

Food City, 123 West Highway 25 70

Greeneville

West Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway

Jefferson City

Food City Pharmacy, 123 West Highway 25 70, Dandridge, TN 37725

Jefferson City Police Department, 100 City Center Drive

Kingston

Food City, 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd.

Lenoir City

Walmart, 911 U.S. Highway 321

Maryville

Blount County Detention Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway

Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza

Maynardville

Food City, 130 Veteran St.

Morristown

Walmart, 4755 S. Davy Crockett Parkway

Newport

Walgreens, 102 E. Broadway St.

Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S. Tulane Ave.

Pigeon Forge

Kroger, 220 Wears Valley Road

Receive a coupon for a free cup of Krispy Kreme coffee or an original glazed doughnut when you turn in your unused prescriptions.

Rutledge

Smith Drug Store, 8120 Rutledge Pike

Sevierville

Food City, 2339 Newport Highway

Sevierville Police Department, 300 Gary Wade Blvd.

Seymour

First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway