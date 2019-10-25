Drug Take Back day locations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including East Tennessee, are helping the public get unwanted prescription drugs out of their homes this weekend.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police departments and sheriff’s offices across East Tennessee will be accepting pills and patches. Some are also taking vaping products.
Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
The following drugs are accepted:
- Prescription medications
- All over-the-counter medications
- Pet medications
- Medicated ointment, lotions or drops
- Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
- Inhalers
- Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziplock) or foil.
The following items will NOT be accepted:
- Illegal drugs and narcotics
- Needles/sharps or syringes with needles
- Blood sugar equipment
- Thermometers
- IV bags
- Bloody or infectious waste
- Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)
Last year, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Knox County participated in their own drug take back day. You can find more information about disposing of unwanted drug in Knox County here.
Some local drug take back locations include (this is not a comprehensive list):
Athens
Athens Police Department, 815 N. Jackson St.
Walmart, 1815 Decatur Pike
Clinton
Clinton Police Department, 125 W. Broad St.
Crossville
Kroger, 265 Highland Square
Walmart, 168 Obed Plaza
Dandridge
Food City, 123 West Highway 25 70
Greeneville
West Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway
Jefferson City
Food City Pharmacy, 123 West Highway 25 70, Dandridge, TN 37725
Jefferson City Police Department, 100 City Center Drive
Kingston
Food City, 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd.
Lenoir City
Walmart, 911 U.S. Highway 321
Maryville
Blount County Detention Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway
Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza
Maynardville
Food City, 130 Veteran St.
Morristown
Walmart, 4755 S. Davy Crockett Parkway
Newport
Walgreens, 102 E. Broadway St.
Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S. Tulane Ave.
Pigeon Forge
Kroger, 220 Wears Valley Road
Rutledge
Smith Drug Store, 8120 Rutledge Pike
Sevierville
Food City, 2339 Newport Highway
Sevierville Police Department, 300 Gary Wade Blvd.
Seymour
First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway