East Tennessee firework regulations

Note: This article was originally published on July 3, 2016.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you and yours are planning a grand celebration for the 4th, here’s a list of firework regulations by county so you can make sure to celebrate America safely and legally.

Anderson – No fireworks allowed.

Blount – No fireworks allowed.

Campbell – Allowed outside city limits only.

Cocke – Allowed outside city limits only.

Claiborne – Allowed outside city limits only.

Cumberland – Allowed anywhere.

Fentress – Allowed outside city limits before 11 p.m. only.

Grainger – Allowed outside city limits only.

Greene County – Allowed outside city limits only.

Hamblen – Allowed outside city limits only.

Hancock – information pending

Hawkins – Allowed anywhere July 2-6 before 11 p.m.

Jefferson – Allowed outside city limits only.

Knox – No fireworks allowed.

Loudon – Allowed outside city limits only.

McMinn – Allowed outside city limits only before 11 p.m only. Caution is advised due to dry conditions.

Monroe – information pending

Morgan – information pending

Roane – Allowed outside city limits only.

Scott – Allowed anywhere before late hours.

Sevier – Allowed outside city limits only.

Union – Allowed anywhere before 11 p.m.

If your county’s information is not listed yet, check back later for updates. It will be posted as soon as law enforcement provides it.