East Tennessee firework regulations

Note: This article was originally published on July 3, 2016.
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you and yours are planning a grand celebration for the 4th, here’s a list of firework regulations by county so you can make sure to celebrate America safely and legally.
Anderson – No fireworks allowed.
Blount – No fireworks allowed.
Campbell – Allowed outside city limits only.
Cocke – Allowed outside city limits only.
Claiborne – Allowed outside city limits only.
Cumberland – Allowed anywhere.
Fentress – Allowed outside city limits before 11 p.m. only.
Grainger – Allowed outside city limits only.
Greene County – Allowed outside city limits only.
Hamblen – Allowed outside city limits only.
Hancock – information pending
Hawkins – Allowed anywhere July 2-6 before 11 p.m.
Jefferson – Allowed outside city limits only.
Knox – No fireworks allowed.
Loudon – Allowed outside city limits only.
McMinn – Allowed outside city limits only before 11 p.m only. Caution is advised due to dry conditions.
Monroe – information pending
Morgan – information pending
Roane – Allowed outside city limits only.
Scott – Allowed anywhere before late hours.
Sevier – Allowed outside city limits only.
Union – Allowed anywhere before 11 p.m.
If your county’s information is not listed yet, check back later for updates. It will be posted as soon as law enforcement provides it.