East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue hosting soup dinner fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue is hosting a benefit dinner and auction.

The Leaping Littles Soup Dinner and Fundraiser will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Kinfolk Barn Event Center, 270 Hickman St., in Lenoir City.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 4-12. An adult ticket includes soup/chili, bread, soda/water, dessert, and a bingo ticket. A child ticket includes mac and cheese or soup/chili, bread, soda/water, dessert, and a bingo ticket.

East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue is funded completely through donations. The shelter takes in surrendered animals, provides veterinary care, assists owners with a hay bank and educates the public.

You can get tickets through the event’s Facebook page, the rescue’s Paypal account (mention “for soup dinner tickets” in the notes), or by calling 865-437-0075.

