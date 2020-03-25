1  of  2
Breaking News
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, including 3 deaths state health department reports
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

East Tennessee senior living community asking public to Share a Smile

As Seen On WATE
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shannondale senior living community is asking the public to help Share a Smile with its seniors in Knoxville and Maryville.

The community is asking that you send a card, video or share to social media as part of the Share a Smile project to offer encouragement and support for seniors at the facilities.

“Senior living communities have no choice but to safeguard their residents through visitor restrictions,” Shannondale said in a release on Wednesday. “For many seniors, this isolation from their friends and family has been hard to understand and accept.

“Without their daily activities and usual visitors, residents can feel many emotions: loneliness, fear and uncertainty to name a few. But in the midst of headlines touting doom and gloom, Shannondale is finding a way to spread joy and cheer.”

Physical greeting cards can be sent to:

Shannondale of Knoxville Shannondale of Maryville
Attn: Activities Director Attn: Activities Director
801 Vanosdale Road 804 Shannondale Way
Knoxville, TN 37909 Maryville, TN 37803

Parents are encouraged to film a video of their child sharing a positive message for seniors — or even a video meant to entertain like a joke, story, song or dance. Larger file size videos can be shared via DropBox or a YouTube link. You can email the link or shorter videos to marketing.dept@shannondaletn.org.

The public is also encouraged to share uplifting messages, videos or photos for Shannondale’s residents by tagging Shannondale in the post and using the designated hashtag #ShareASmileProject. Videos and social media messages will be shared via a tablet computer.

Shannondale Director of Marketing Kim Golly sees the campaign as a way for small acts of kindness to make a powerful impact, especially as the public seeks ways to encourage the most vulnerable members of the population.

“We’re so fortunate to live in an area where people really care and are reaching out asking what they can do to help our seniors feel less alone during a time of social distancing and restrictions to protect them,” Golly said. “We hope that the campaign will catch on not only within the communities surrounding our Knoxville and Maryville campuses but that it will galvanize people across the state and even country to share a smile.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter