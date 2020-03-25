East Tennessee senior living community asking public to Share a Smile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shannondale senior living community is asking the public to help Share a Smile with its seniors in Knoxville and Maryville.

The community is asking that you send a card, video or share to social media as part of the Share a Smile project to offer encouragement and support for seniors at the facilities.

“Senior living communities have no choice but to safeguard their residents through visitor restrictions,” Shannondale said in a release on Wednesday. “For many seniors, this isolation from their friends and family has been hard to understand and accept.

“Without their daily activities and usual visitors, residents can feel many emotions: loneliness, fear and uncertainty to name a few. But in the midst of headlines touting doom and gloom, Shannondale is finding a way to spread joy and cheer.”

Physical greeting cards can be sent to:

Shannondale of Knoxville Shannondale of Maryville

Attn: Activities Director Attn: Activities Director

801 Vanosdale Road 804 Shannondale Way

Knoxville, TN 37909 Maryville, TN 37803

Parents are encouraged to film a video of their child sharing a positive message for seniors — or even a video meant to entertain like a joke, story, song or dance. Larger file size videos can be shared via DropBox or a YouTube link. You can email the link or shorter videos to marketing.dept@shannondaletn.org.

The public is also encouraged to share uplifting messages, videos or photos for Shannondale’s residents by tagging Shannondale in the post and using the designated hashtag #ShareASmileProject. Videos and social media messages will be shared via a tablet computer.

Shannondale Director of Marketing Kim Golly sees the campaign as a way for small acts of kindness to make a powerful impact, especially as the public seeks ways to encourage the most vulnerable members of the population.

“We’re so fortunate to live in an area where people really care and are reaching out asking what they can do to help our seniors feel less alone during a time of social distancing and restrictions to protect them,” Golly said. “We hope that the campaign will catch on not only within the communities surrounding our Knoxville and Maryville campuses but that it will galvanize people across the state and even country to share a smile.”

LATEST STORIES