East Tennessee Senior Olympics registration deadline approaching

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Senior Olympics begin Oct. 4 but the deadline to register is just a few weeks away.

The annual event for seniors 50 and older recognizes those who have achieved and maintained good health throughout their lives, promotes physical fitness and provides opportunities for fun, recreation and fellowship.

Events include: basketball, bowling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, trap shooting, and new for this year, cornhole and disc golf. To register, click here.

The East Tennessee Senior Olympics district includes Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties.

Teams and individuals may participate in as many districts as desired. All participants in Tennessee Senior Olympics across the state must live within 30 miles of the state line and be preregistered to participate.

All participants are required to pay a one-time fee of $30 by Sept. 9 and $35 by the final deadline, Sept. 13. For more information, visit the East Tennessee Senior Olympics website.