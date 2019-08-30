East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame induction ceremony coming in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame will be honoring new inductees on Friday, Sep. 20 at the 2019 Awards Gala.

The gala is taking place at the Historic Southern Railway Station in Knoxville at 6:30 p.m. on Sep. 20.

Nominations can be made each year starting in May for new inductees. East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame only accepts nominees that are from, live in, or have work that is related to the East Tennessee area.

More information about the event can be found here.

For tickets to the gala click here.