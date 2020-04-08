East TN nonprofit continues focus on helping survivors of human trafficking amid COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Much of everyday life is changing for so many, especially for nonprofits. For organizations like the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, this pandemic has not stopped its mission to help survivors.

We spoke with CCAHT’s Executive Director, Natalie Ivey, about the challenges COVID-19 has created.

Ivey says during the pandemic, her team has been using teletherapy for their survivors, which in some ways has been beneficial but has also been hard for those who do not have access to internet.

To make sure that every survivor knows they are not alone, Ivey says they are working hard on connecting with them often.

“Our population that we’re probably most concerned about are the kids that we serve, particularly the teenagers. We do a lot of community case management with our teenagers all throughout East Tennessee so they may be in a really rural population, and we know for those kids in particular that school can be a real lifeline for them and if they don’t have an internet connection we are concerned about losing that open line of communication with them,” Ivey says.

One silver lining, CCAHT has been able to train hundreds of responders on how to better spot human trafficking through their virtual training course.

Four ways to get involved

Sign your group or workplace up for virtual training by scheduling that here.

Send groceries or restaurant gift cards to survivors by clicking here.

Send notes of encouragement to survivors: P.O. Box 20937, Knoxville, TN 37940.

Donate to support CCAHT’s mission by clicking here.

