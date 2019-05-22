Entries being accepted for East Tennessee woodworkers show

The East Tennessee Woodworker’s Guild and the Arts and Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville are announcing a call for entries in an upcoming woodworkers’ show.

The 20th Master Woodworkers Show highlights the work of craftspeople and artists of East Tennessee.

They are accepting all types of woodwork from traditional to “tongue in cheek.” The best and most interesting will be displayed in the main gallery of the Emporium Center on Gay Street.

You have until August 1 to submit your entries and if chosen, the artwork will be on display from November 1-3.

This is a biennial event, so it won’t be back until 2021.

If you would like to apply, you can visit the show’s website.