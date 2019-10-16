Equine therapy nonprofit Two-Step Revolution hosting fall festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two-Step Revolution, an equine therapy nonprofit, is hosting a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Two-Step Revolution helps children, veterans and others deal with anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD and other mental illnesses by using the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association’ therapy model. A team including a licensed, credentialed mental health professional; a qualified equine specialist; and horses work together with the client in a safe and controlled space.

Services are based on an income-based scale.

Two-Step Revolution also offers vaulting lessons and has a competitive vaulting team.

The fall fundraiser allows families to learn more about Two-Step Revolution and have a fun day with the horses. The day will include pony rides, games, costume contests, bake sale and silent auction. There will also be a vaulting show at 11 a.m.

The event is free but donations are requested.