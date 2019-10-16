Equine therapy nonprofit Two-Step Revolution hosting fall festival

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:
horses_245214

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two-Step Revolution, an equine therapy nonprofit, is hosting a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Two-Step Revolution helps children, veterans and others deal with anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD and other mental illnesses by using the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association’ therapy model. A team including a licensed, credentialed mental health professional; a qualified equine specialist; and horses work together with the client in a safe and controlled space.

Services are based on an income-based scale.

Two-Step Revolution also offers vaulting lessons and has a competitive vaulting team.

The fall fundraiser allows families to learn more about Two-Step Revolution and have a fun day with the horses. The day will include pony rides, games, costume contests, bake sale and silent auction. There will also be a vaulting show at 11 a.m.

The event is free but donations are requested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter