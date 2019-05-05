ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - East Tennessee Children's Hospital held a fundraiser Saturday called 'Talk Derby to Me.'
They held the 'Derby Party' at Villa Collina, the largest home in Tennessee. The home is owned by business man and philantrhopist Eric Barton and is a 40,000 square foot waterfront mansion.
The entire event benefitted Children's Hospital patients.
Guests were treated to derby-themed beverages and hors d'oeuvres prepared by Chef Holly Hambright while they watched the 145th of the Kentucky Derby.
Tickets for the event were $125 and all proceeds benefitted the Pain and Palliative Care service at ETCH.
If you would like to donate to ETCH, click here.
