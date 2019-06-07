Exclusive Patricia Nash tote bag supports Zoo Knoxville's new ARC campus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Zoo Knoxville's Vimeo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Patricia Nash Designs as created an exclusive tote bag in support of Zoo Knoxville's new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC) campus with proceeds going toward animal conservation and research.

The limited-edition tote bag celebrates the beauty of the Boelen's python, which is a rare and highly revered snake in New Guinea.

