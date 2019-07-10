FBI looking to recruit female special agents at symposium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to recruit more female special agents at an upcoming symposium here in our area.

Assistant Special Agent Sherri Onks with the FBI stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event and how it seeks to educate women about career possibilities – including the work/home life balance.

Anyone interested in attending this session must email their name and detailed resume to: Knoxville.Applicants@FBI.gov and include the subject line “FBI Female Special Agent Symposium.”