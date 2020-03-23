Filing a price-gouging complaint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee declaring a state of emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus is triggering Tennessee’s anti-price gouging laws.

State law prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a state of emergency.

The attorney general’s office can put a stop to price gouging and seek refunds from customers; the courts may also impose penalties against price gougers.

If you see price gouging, you can report it to state officials.

If you’d like more information on how to file a complaint, click here.