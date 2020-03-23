Breaking News
Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Filing a price-gouging complaint

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee declaring a state of emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus is triggering Tennessee’s anti-price gouging laws.

State law prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a state of emergency.

The attorney general’s office can put a stop to price gouging and seek refunds from customers; the courts may also impose penalties against price gougers.

If you see price gouging, you can report it to state officials.

If you’d like more information on how to file a complaint, click here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter