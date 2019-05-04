First Friday: May 3-5 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Flickr/Frank Weiskopf) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's the first Friday of the month and there's plenty of fun to be had in town and in East Tennessee.

Angie Wilson from Visit Knoxville shares the latest for what visitors and Tennesseans alike can enjoy, starting this weekend.

More Online | See Visit Knoxville's First Friday page here

One of the big events for the weekend is the Annual Street Rod Nationals, which began Friday, May 3, 2019 and will run through Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Event Times: Spectator gate hours will be Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, May 4th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Prices: Adults: $19.00, Children 6 - 12: $6.00 , Children 5 and under accompanied by an adult: Free

Location: Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center

Also, the USA Cycling Championships:

The 2019 USA Pro Para-Cycling Road National Championships will be held in Knoxville June 27-30. This marks the second time all U.S. national champions in professional road cycling will be crowned the same week under the organizational umbrella of one host community.

This is the third year for Knoxville to host the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships, its second year to host the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships (staged in conjunction with the U.S. Amateur Road National Championships in previous years) and its FIRST year to host Para-Cycling National Championships.

Market Square Farmers Market

The Market Square Farmers' Market is an open-air farmers' market located on Market Square in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

Everything at the MSFM is grown or made by the vendor in the East Tennessee region. Products vary by the seasons and include produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, bread, baked goods, salsas, coffee, artisan crafts, and more.

With interactive fountains, delicious local food, and surrounded by shops and restaurants, the MSFM is a perfect family destination.