Fitness OFF the Field: A virtual event benefiting cancer survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fitness OFF the Field event by the Survivor Fitness Foundation is going virtual this year due to COVID-19, but it’s not deterring them from their mission to support and celebrate those who have fought cancer.

The group saying recently due to the current situation and out of an abundance of caution, they had decided to move Fitness OFF the Field to a virtual event.

Fitness OFF the Field will take place on May 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The group saying with the event, they can still create a strong force to support cancer survivors and help them move forward after cancer.

Fitness OFF the Field is a virtual workout and team-to-team challenge to support and celebrate those who have faced cancer.

Teams will compete to raise funds that will help cancer survivors regain their hope and their health.

How to register

Survivor Fitness Foundation: All you have to do when registering is select one team to “join,” helping them toward their goal. Then, on May 16 at 8:30 a.m. we will come together virtually for a fun workout, suitable for all fitness levels.