Food City School Bucks Challenge kicking off this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Food City reward program shoppers, get ready – the grocery store chain is kicking off its School Bucks Challenge.

Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year. With Food City’s School Bucks Challenge, they’ve made it easy to earn reward points: For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive 1 point.

The 2019-2020 School Bucks Challenge begins Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and continues through May 5, 2020.

Simply link your Food City ValuCard to the school of your choice online here or at the checkout of area Food City locations.

Area students will also receive barcoded school IDs to provide to friends and family.

When scanned at checkout, the barcode designates the school to credit with your purchases. The barcoded school IDs are also available online here for customers preferring to sign up in-store.