Friends design ‘Long Live Zach Munday’ shirts honoring his life, raise money for memorial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee community continuing to heal and honor a life that was taken too soon. Back in May, many were shocked and confused when 15-year-old Zachary Munday died suddenly.

Munday was a football player for Gibbs High School. Classmates telling us he was everyone’s “little brother.”

Family members say Munday saved the lives of four people through organ donation.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was looking into Munday’s death. They’ve completed their investigation and findings were sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office tells us because of ethical rules, they’re prohibited from commenting on pending investigations.

Nearly three months later, friends say they are still heartbroken, but they’re coming up with ways to keep memories of Munday alive. This week, one of his best friends designed a shirt, honoring how he lived his life.

“I think about him everyday. He’s my home-screen on my phone. I have pictures of him in my dorm room. He’s one of those people that you just really miss talking to,” said Alexus Tate.

Munday was one of her best friends and she misses him so much, that she’s doing little things, like getting a tattoo, to honor him.

“I feel better knowing that he’s in a better place. He’s not down here in any pain, ” said Tate.

Another way Tate is coping, she created a sweatshirt. On the front it says ‘#LLZM’ which stands for ‘Long Live Zach Munday’ and on the back is his picture.

“Zach was one of those people that lived like, he was just a really fun guy. He always made everything so much fun and we want to bring that with us forever. ‘Long Live Zach Munday,’ we don’t want to forget about him after high school. We want to remember him forever. We want to live like him forever. Make everyday a special day like he did,” added Tate.

She says with every shirt that’s sold, that money will go toward creating a Gibbs Memorial Garden for all the students who’ve recently passed away.

“He wanted to spend time with each individual friend and make different memories with all of them and he became everyone’s little brother and we all loved him so much.”

Friends say they’re also reflecting on what they’re doing for Munday.

“It makes me really happy. He is definitely somebody I want everyone to remember. I want these sweatshirts and t-shirts to be something where you have to remember him,” said Tate.

If you would like to purchase a ‘Long Live Zach Munday’ sweatshirt, or make a donation, you can do that by clicking here.