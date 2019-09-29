Gas Station Coffee comes in to celebrate National Coffee Day with G.M.T

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE)- Sunday September twenty ninth is National Coffee Day. Gas Station Coffee brought their award winning ingredients to Good Morning Tennessee.

The video above introduces you to the two owners who bring their coffee shop into Knoxville and other city’s around east Tennessee.

The coffee shop is a family owned business and the owner’s are very experienced in the art of making the best cup of coffee.

Gas Station Coffee’s chocolate horse is an award winning frozen coffee at the Tennessee Valley Fair.

