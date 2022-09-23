KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention.

“If you do stop petting her, she will usually ask for your attention, give you a little nudge, speak to you a little bit. She is looking for a family that is going to be able to spend quite a bit of time with her and is willing to be patient to work with her as she learns how to be a pet again,” said Grace Bennett, associate director of development.

You can find out more information about adopting on Young-Williams’ website. It costs $40 to adopt a dog older than 6 months.

For those who have adopted from Young-Williams, the shelter is asking for people to share their stories for Petco Love Stories. If your love story is chosen as a finalist you will receive prizes from Petco and Bobs by Sketchers and Young-Williams could receive up to $100,000 in lifesaving funds.

“This is one of our staff favorite activities from Petco Love, because it gives us a chance to see how the animals that we’ve cared for here in our shelter are out in the community at changing lives,” said Bennett.

Stories can be submitted until October 15. To share a story, click here.

Young-Williams is also asking people to donate an item from their wish list. To see what items are needed, click here.