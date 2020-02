‘Give for Pat’ and support MEDIC Regional Blood Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is teaming up with the Pat Summitt Foundation to gather life-saving donations and raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Pat Summitt Week at MEDIC kicked off Monday morning. Not only was former Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt a blood donor, she was also an advocate for MEDIC by motivating fans to roll up their sleeves.

This annual event, running through Friday, helps MEDIC collect life-saving blood donations.

For every person who gives back, MEDIC will make a $10 donation to the Pat Summitt Foundation. The nonprofit helps raise money for Alzheimer’s research and care for patients with the disease.

Times and places to donate:

Monday, Feb. 3

Mac’s Pharmacy – Oak Ridge – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s – Greeneville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Jefferson City – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blount Memorial Hospital – Maryville – noon to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

West Greene High School – Mosheim – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lowe’s – Harriman – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – West AJ Highway – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Middlesboro – noon to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Roane State Community College – Crossville – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wallace Memorial Baptist Church – Knoxville – noon to 7 p.m.

Midway IGA – Corryton – 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens – Fountain City – 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Niles Ferry Baptist Church – Greenback – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center – Knoxville – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Dandridge – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart – Morristown – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Sevierville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Maryville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Pellissippi State Community College – Knoxville – 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Walmart – Newport – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sloan’s – Vonore – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Papa John’s Pizza – Seymour – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens – New Tazewell – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

