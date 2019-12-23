Governor Lee appoints more than 70 members to 38 state boards, commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee announced more than 70 appointees to 38 state boards and commissions on Monday, Dec. 23.
The boards include oversight committees for architecture, forestry, human rights, real estate, cosmetology, utilities, education and more.
More than 25 appointees were from East Tennessee, including five from Knox County.
“We are proud to announce the appointments of these individuals to a series of key boards and commissions across Tennessee,” Lee said. “I value the experience they bring to our state and appreciate their willingness to serve.”
The following Tennesseans were appointed to boards and commissions:
Advisory Committee on Credit Life Insurance Rates
Howard Magill of Wilson County, Credit Life Insurance Business
Applied Behavior Analyst Licensing Committee
Dr. Esther Bledsoe of Shelby County, Doctoral Behavior Analyst
Timothy Cripps of Shelby County, Behavior Analyst
Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities
Louis Caputo of Davidson County, Short Term Acute Hospital Administrator
Board of Architects and Engineers
Ben Brychta of Hamilton County, East Tennessee Public Member
Board of Communication Disorders and Sciences
Alicia Barker of Williamson County, Audiologist
Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners
Susan Witcher of Macon County, Public Member
Board of Occupational Therapy
Hollie Butler of Gibson County, Occupational Therapy Assistant
Board of Parole
Barrett Rich of Decatur County, Member
Mae Beavers of Wilson County, Member
Board of Podiatric Examiners
Gerald Stark of Hamilton County, Orthotist/Prosthetist/Pedorthist
Board of Water Quality, Oil and Gas
Gary Bible of Scott County, Oil and Gas Industry
Committee for Clinical Perfusionists
Joshua Anderson of Knox County, Clinical Perfusionist
Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Committee
Bill Scott of Tipton County, Firefighter
Forestry Commission
Dr. Sharon Jean-Philippe of Knox County, At-Large Member
Governor’s Homeland Security Council
James Medling of Dyer County, Emergency Management Seat
Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board
Madge Cleveland of Knox County, Member
Aaron Ellison of Madison County, Member
Charley Hankla of Davidson County, Member
Jeremy Nagoshiner of Davidson County, Member
Earl Worsham of Sevier County, Member
Human Rights Commission
Gary Behler of Hamilton County, East Tennessee
Annazette Houston of Knox County, East Tennessee
Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council
Lynn Stewart of Davidson County, Member
Medical Laboratory Board
Paul Fleming of Sumner County, Laboratory Supervisor
Michael Johnson of Sumner County, Medical Technologist
Private Probation Services Council
Stacee Kelley of Dickson County, Public Probation Officer
Michael Wright of Overton County, Private Probation Representative
Radiologic Imaging and Radiation Therapy Board of Directors
Jennifer Thompson of Montgomery County, Licensed Radiographer
Real Estate Commission
Stacie Torbett of Washington County, East Tennessee Public Member
Sam Davis Memorial Association Board of Trustees
Carol Davis of Rutherford County, Trustee
Janice Kitrell of Rutherford County, Trustee
Dr. John Lee of Rutherford County, Trustee
Southern Regional Education Board
Anthony Wise of Knox County, Member
Sports Hall of Fame Board
Art Sparks of Obion County, West Tennessee
STAR Quality Advisory Council
Pam Caruthers of Putnam County, Middle Tennessee Group Child Care Homes
Sandy Monroe of Scott County, East Tennessee Group Child Care Homes
DIDD Statewide Planning and Policy Council
Dr. Arie Nettles of Davidson County, Chair
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth
Mackenzie Johnston of Sumner County, Youth Member
Judge Rob Philyaw of Hamilton County, Southeast Region
Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System
Johnny Bohanan of Sevier County, Public Safety Representative
Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh of Rutherford County, Sheriff of a Large County
Mayor Joe Grandy of Washington County, County Mayor
Gary Prater of Warren County, County Commissioner
Sheriff Jack Stockton of Roane County, Sheriff of a Small County
Tennessee Council for Career and Technical Education
Bob Cooper of Washington County, Private Sector
Tom Glenn of Hamilton County, Private Sector
Ann Johnson of Tipton County, Secondary Education
Kelly Piatt of Crockett County, Guidance Representative
Sam Smith of Marshall County, Private Sector
Johnny Woolfolk of Madison County, Private Sector
Tennessee Registry of Election Finance Board of Directors
Paige Burcham Dennis of Obion County, Tennessee Democratic Party
Tennessee State University Board of Trustees
Dr. Deborah Cole of Davidson County, Trustee
Andre Johnson of Davidson County, Trustee
Dr. Richard Lewis of Williamson County, Trustee
Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority Board of Directors
Cathy Holland of Davidson County, Middle Tennessee Member
John Bennett of Hamilton County, East Tennessee Member
Marty Marbry of Shelby County, At-Large Member
Dan Pallme of Davidson County, Governor’s Alternate
Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council
Amy Boulware of Hamilton County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care
Pam Bryan of Davidson County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care
Mark Heydt of Bradley County, Healthcare Provider
Kaylin Moss of Davidson County, Human Services Representative
Brian Potter of Shelby County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care
Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Board
Jeff McCormick of Sumner County, Municipal Official
Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board
Rob Arnold of Sullivan County, Public Utilities that Provide Electric Power Services
Steve Raper of Madison County, Towns and Cities
Water and Wastewater Financing Board
Michael Adams of Dickson County, Utility Districts
Wine and Grape Board
Kix Brooks of Davidson County, Wine Industry
Cary Cox of McMinn County, Tennessee grape or fruit producer
Dr. Tony Johnston of Rutherford County, Higher Education Background in Fermentation
Rick Riddle of Union County, Wine Industry
Bill Sanderson of Obion County, Tennessee Wine Producer
