Governor Lee appoints more than 70 members to 38 state boards, commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee announced more than 70 appointees to 38 state boards and commissions on Monday, Dec. 23.

The boards include oversight committees for architecture, forestry, human rights, real estate, cosmetology, utilities, education and more.

More than 25 appointees were from East Tennessee, including five from Knox County.

“We are proud to announce the appointments of these individuals to a series of key boards and commissions across Tennessee,” Lee said. “I value the experience they bring to our state and appreciate their willingness to serve.”

The following Tennesseans were appointed to boards and commissions:



Advisory Committee on Credit Life Insurance Rates

Howard Magill of Wilson County, Credit Life Insurance Business

Applied Behavior Analyst Licensing Committee

Dr. Esther Bledsoe of Shelby County, Doctoral Behavior Analyst

Timothy Cripps of Shelby County, Behavior Analyst

Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities

Louis Caputo of Davidson County, Short Term Acute Hospital Administrator

Board of Architects and Engineers

Ben Brychta of Hamilton County, East Tennessee Public Member

Board of Communication Disorders and Sciences

Alicia Barker of Williamson County, Audiologist

Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners

Susan Witcher of Macon County, Public Member



Board of Occupational Therapy

Hollie Butler of Gibson County, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Board of Parole

Barrett Rich of Decatur County, Member

Mae Beavers of Wilson County, Member

Board of Podiatric Examiners

Gerald Stark of Hamilton County, Orthotist/Prosthetist/Pedorthist

Board of Water Quality, Oil and Gas

Gary Bible of Scott County, Oil and Gas Industry

Committee for Clinical Perfusionists

Joshua Anderson of Knox County, Clinical Perfusionist

Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Committee

Bill Scott of Tipton County, Firefighter

Forestry Commission

Dr. Sharon Jean-Philippe of Knox County, At-Large Member

Governor’s Homeland Security Council

James Medling of Dyer County, Emergency Management Seat

Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board

Madge Cleveland of Knox County, Member

Aaron Ellison of Madison County, Member

Charley Hankla of Davidson County, Member

Jeremy Nagoshiner of Davidson County, Member

Earl Worsham of Sevier County, Member

Human Rights Commission

Gary Behler of Hamilton County, East Tennessee

Annazette Houston of Knox County, East Tennessee

Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council

Lynn Stewart of Davidson County, Member

Medical Laboratory Board

Paul Fleming of Sumner County, Laboratory Supervisor

Michael Johnson of Sumner County, Medical Technologist

Private Probation Services Council

Stacee Kelley of Dickson County, Public Probation Officer

Michael Wright of Overton County, Private Probation Representative



Radiologic Imaging and Radiation Therapy Board of Directors

Jennifer Thompson of Montgomery County, Licensed Radiographer

Real Estate Commission

Stacie Torbett of Washington County, East Tennessee Public Member

Sam Davis Memorial Association Board of Trustees

Carol Davis of Rutherford County, Trustee

Janice Kitrell of Rutherford County, Trustee

Dr. John Lee of Rutherford County, Trustee

Southern Regional Education Board

Anthony Wise of Knox County, Member

Sports Hall of Fame Board

Art Sparks of Obion County, West Tennessee

STAR Quality Advisory Council

Pam Caruthers of Putnam County, Middle Tennessee Group Child Care Homes

Sandy Monroe of Scott County, East Tennessee Group Child Care Homes



DIDD Statewide Planning and Policy Council

Dr. Arie Nettles of Davidson County, Chair



Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

Mackenzie Johnston of Sumner County, Youth Member

Judge Rob Philyaw of Hamilton County, Southeast Region

Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System

Johnny Bohanan of Sevier County, Public Safety Representative

Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh of Rutherford County, Sheriff of a Large County

Mayor Joe Grandy of Washington County, County Mayor

Gary Prater of Warren County, County Commissioner

Sheriff Jack Stockton of Roane County, Sheriff of a Small County



Tennessee Council for Career and Technical Education

Bob Cooper of Washington County, Private Sector

Tom Glenn of Hamilton County, Private Sector

Ann Johnson of Tipton County, Secondary Education

Kelly Piatt of Crockett County, Guidance Representative

Sam Smith of Marshall County, Private Sector

Johnny Woolfolk of Madison County, Private Sector

Tennessee Registry of Election Finance Board of Directors

Paige Burcham Dennis of Obion County, Tennessee Democratic Party

Tennessee State University Board of Trustees

Dr. Deborah Cole of Davidson County, Trustee

Andre Johnson of Davidson County, Trustee

Dr. Richard Lewis of Williamson County, Trustee

Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority Board of Directors

Cathy Holland of Davidson County, Middle Tennessee Member

John Bennett of Hamilton County, East Tennessee Member

Marty Marbry of Shelby County, At-Large Member

Dan Pallme of Davidson County, Governor’s Alternate

Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council

Amy Boulware of Hamilton County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care

Pam Bryan of Davidson County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care

Mark Heydt of Bradley County, Healthcare Provider

Kaylin Moss of Davidson County, Human Services Representative

Brian Potter of Shelby County, Survivor/Family/Primary Care

Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Board

Jeff McCormick of Sumner County, Municipal Official

Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board

Rob Arnold of Sullivan County, Public Utilities that Provide Electric Power Services

Steve Raper of Madison County, Towns and Cities

Water and Wastewater Financing Board

Michael Adams of Dickson County, Utility Districts

Wine and Grape Board

Kix Brooks of Davidson County, Wine Industry

Cary Cox of McMinn County, Tennessee grape or fruit producer

Dr. Tony Johnston of Rutherford County, Higher Education Background in Fermentation

Rick Riddle of Union County, Wine Industry

Bill Sanderson of Obion County, Tennessee Wine Producer

