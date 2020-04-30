Governor releases new Close Contact Business Guidelines for reopening amid coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s office released new guidance for close-contact businesses as both the state and businesses look to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines are for 89 of the 95 counties without locally run health departments. The close-contact businesses located within these counties will need to adhere to the rules, part of the state’s “Tennessee Pledge” initiative.
RELATED: State lawmakers say Gov. Lee will allow salons, barbershops to reopen May 6
The guidelines are intended to apply to “close contact personal services” as listed in Executive Order No. 30, which include: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, body-art facilities or tattoo services, tanning salons, and massage-therapy establishments or massage services.
RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
Lee has stated in several COVID-19 daily briefings that businesses would need to be operating in a different way upon reopening in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.
To view the Close Contact Business Guidelines, click here.
