Governor releases new Close Contact Business Guidelines for reopening amid coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s office released new guidance for close-contact businesses as both the state and businesses look to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines are for 89 of the 95 counties without locally run health departments. The close-contact businesses located within these counties will need to adhere to the rules, part of the state’s “Tennessee Pledge” initiative.

The guidelines are intended to apply to “close contact personal services” as listed in Executive Order No. 30, which include: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, body-art facilities or tattoo services, tanning salons, and massage-therapy establishments or massage services.

Lee has stated in several COVID-19 daily briefings that businesses would need to be operating in a different way upon reopening in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

