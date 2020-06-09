Graduation ceremonies for the Knox County Schools class of 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Graduation ceremonies began for Knox County seniors this week.

The students are being recognized in a series of ceremonies a bit delayed and modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed limited attendance and social distancing guidelines.

Despite the challenges, it was still of great importance to the seniors and their families.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also promised to attend all the ceremonies.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Monday, June 8: Halls High and Powell High

Tuesday, June 9: Karns High (9 a.m.); South-Doyle High (7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 11: Carter High (9 a.m.); Ridgedale School (noon); Fulton High (7 p.m.)

Friday, June 12: Austin-East High (9 a.m.); K.A.E.C (noon); Gibbs High (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 13: Central High (9 a.m.); Bearden High (7 p.m.)

Monday, June 15: Paul Kelley Academy (9 a.m.); Hardin Valley Academy (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 16: L&N STEM Academy (9 a.m.); Career Magnet Academy (7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 18: West High (7 p.m.)

Friday, June 19: Farragut High (7 p.m.)

Powell High School

Karns High School