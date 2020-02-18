Great Conversation benefitting United Way Young Leaders’ Society returns for seventh year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the best local networking events for young professionals is returning for its seventh year.
The Great Conversation hosted by United Way of Greater Knoxville’s Young Leaders’ Society offers the chance to share a meal with city leaders and network. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at The Press Room, 730 North Broadway.
MORE ONLINE | Get your tickets to the Seventh Annual Great Conversation
New this year, the event features a professional clothing drive. Attendees are asked to bring any gently used professional clothing to be distributed to those who could use it for job training and interviews.
All proceeds from the event go to United Way and the 115 programs they support.
