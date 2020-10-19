Harvard creates map of COVID-19 risk levels for Halloween, alternate activities list for highest-risk areas

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Harvard Global Health Institute has released a map that documents levels of COVID-19 risk in your area with suggestions for alternate activities if risk levels are too high.

The U.S. map has county-specific data documenting COVID-19 risk levels in your area. Risk levels range from green, the lowest, to red, representing the highest risk. Based on the level of risk in your area, the website offers Halloween activity ideas for safe and fun night.

The guidelines are in alignment with CDC social distancing recommendations. See how your area is doing at halloween2020.org