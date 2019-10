GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Stepping into the lobby of the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville is like being swept into another time.

The historic hotel claims three signature ghosts: “Greene Room Grace,” “Front Desk Bill,” and Confederate General John Hunt Morgan himself.

Follow along with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck as she learns the legends (and wild employee experiences) of the beautiful old hotel.

Greene Room Grace

The ghost of a former server haunts Brumley’s Restaurant – and her favorite activity is stealing spoons off tables

Front Desk Bill

This former employee loves haunting the historic hotel

John Hunt Morgan

The inn is named after this Confederate general who was shot to death on the grounds. Now his ghost has claimed the best suite in the hotel.

