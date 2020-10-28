Haunted Tri-Cities: Chester Inn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU) was officially founded on April 26, 1927. It was named after Governor Austin Peay, a Clarksville resident.

Not many people realize the history of ghost stories on the campus, or that there was some kind of educational institute on the ground since 1806. News 2 spoke with APSU Adjunct Professor Melissa Arrington to get some background on the haunted beginnings.