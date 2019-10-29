Historic Eureka Inn in Jonesborough – the ‘happy ghost place’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- When a house is built in 1797 (and just so happens to be located in the oldest town in Tennessee) – there’s bound to be some rich history and potentially haunted occurrences over the centuries.

That’s definitely true of the Historic Eureka Inn in Jonesborough.

The Historic Eureka Inn

Hotel owners Blake and Katelyn Yarbrough have spent the past five years reviving the historic building into the charming Bed & Breakfast it is today.

Katelyn and Blake Yarbrough

The hotel sequestered jurors while the Jonesborough courthouse was being renovated in the early 1900s. The energy and voices of these 12 men are thought to still echo through the Jury Room suite.

The “Jury Room” suite where mysterious voices have been recorded

Several mysterious incidents have happened over the years, but the Yarbroughs enjoy running a hotel filled with friendly ghosts.

In this Haunted Tri-Cities, follow along with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck as she learns the history and mystery of this “happy ghost place.”

Continue watching Haunted Tri-Cities stories