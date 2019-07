FILE – This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch” in Los Angeles. Lance Bass thought he had bought the home. But the ‘N Sync singer then posted on Instagram that the deal fell through. Realtor Ernie Carswell tells […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HGTV is hosting a contest for those who think they can “live like a Brady” that offers a chance to not only stay in the famous house, but also win some cash.

HGTV asking contest participants why they want to “Live like a Brady” for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay in the world-famous Brady Bunch house and win $25,000.

Judging criteria in the official rules and submit your video by September 11 at 5:00 pm ET. in the link below:

