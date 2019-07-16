HonorAir Flight to focus on female veterans in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – HonorAir has been taking veterans on unforgettable daylong journeys to monuments in our nation’s capitol for more than 11 years now.

Next year will mark the 30th flight and this special trip will honor women who served our country.

Eddie Mannis, the founder of HonorAir Knoxville, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about 2020 flight and its significance to women.

The flight, which will take off April 2020, is open to women veterans with priority given to those serving their country through 1992 .