Hope Resource Center hosting Ready for Rain benefit concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hope Resource Center, a free health care center for women, is hosting a benefit concert featuring folk worship and bluegrass band Ready for Rain.

The concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Maker City Church, 211 W. Fifth Ave. in Knoxville.

Ready for Rain formed in July 2015. The five members come from four different area churches where they serve as worship leaders and staff. They have performed at Dollywood as well as Nashville and Chicago. They play an eclectic mix of music from folk, classical, bluegrass, worship and more.

The cost is $15 per person. A VIP package including meeting the band and special seating is $50. Children ages 5 and younger get in free.

Hope Resource Center offers free and confidential women’s health care. No proof of insurance or employment is required.

