Breaking News
Crews respond to Farragut residential structure fire

How to help Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff at the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County are seeking foster homes and supplies after a hoarding case brought in approximately 100 cats to the facility.

Nearly $2,000 in donations have been given so far via Facebook. You can donate here, or call the shelter at 423-532-8475 to donate or help.

Also a list of needs has been shared via the Sevier County Animal Shelter. Needs include:

  • Pellet bedding to be used for litter
  • Rescue or Kennesol cleaner
  • Capstar flea treatment
  • Foster volunteers for kittens
  • Volunteers to help clean

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter