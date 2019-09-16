How to help Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff at the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County are seeking foster homes and supplies after a hoarding case brought in approximately 100 cats to the facility.

Nearly $2,000 in donations have been given so far via Facebook. You can donate here, or call the shelter at 423-532-8475 to donate or help.

Also a list of needs has been shared via the Sevier County Animal Shelter. Needs include: