Ijams Nature Center seeking volunteers for River Rescue cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center needs volunteers to help clean sites along the Tennessee River.

The 31st Ijams River Rescue will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

The annual communitywide event focuses on removing trash from sites along the Tennessee River and its creek tributaries throughout Knox County.

Volunteers can register online with an interactive site map accessible from the Ijams River Rescue page on Ijams’ website. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and can book quickly. The deadline to register is March 25 or until all slots have been filled.

Groups and individuals are encouraged to volunteer. Those wishing to sign up as a group should have all members register individually so that they can complete a waiver and provide personal contact information should Ijams need to communicate with everyone at a particular site.

The Ijams River Rescue is sponsored by Home Federal Bank, the city of Knoxville Stormwater Management, First Horizon Foundation, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, CAC AmeriCorps, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, Waste Connections, and the Water Quality Forum.

LATEST STORIES: