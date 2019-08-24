In her honor: Late teen Jordan Moyers to be commemorated with scholarship fund

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A scholarship fund in the name of late teen Jordan Moyers, who died in a December 2018 crash, is in the works.

The 15-year-old was a student at Gibbs High School.

The community is working with her family to keep her memory and legacy alive, selling t-shirts for a scholarship in her honor. The scholarship is slated to go to a deserving student who graduates in 2022.

To get the scholarship fundraising going, t-shirts were sold at the Gibbs High School football game on Aug. 23. People can also donate to the scholarship page, by clicking here.

“Jordan was a light in so many lives who always helped those around her,” the fundraising story state. “Helping students that she went to school with go to college and achieve their dreams is something we can now do in remembrance of her.”