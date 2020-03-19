‘It’ll be hard but we’ll get through it,’ Campbell Co. charity temporarily closes amid COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s constant change, minute by minute, of businesses and organizations shuttering their doors because of safety concerns with COVID-19.

One group that’s being hard hit by the coronavirus crisis is that of nonprofits, with some not being able to fulfill their mission as operations temporarily stop.

On Friday of last week, Sleep In Heavenly Peace – Knoxville NW Chapter received notice that they had to halt all operations, delivering beds and building beds, until further notice.

“We’re hanging in there. We’re trying to deal with the situation the best we can. There’s nothing we can really do at this time,” said Bill Thompson, SHP Chapter President.

SHP relies on groups to build bunk beds for families in need. Thompson says their team isn’t even able to come together and build a few beds, “It’s hard because we have 106 kids who are out there waiting right now and there’s nothing we can do for them at this time.”

This last week has been a tough one as concerns only grow about COVID-19.

“People will call and they really haven’t heard that we’ve basically shutdown the operation. They’ll want to know where they are on the list, and I explain to them what’s happening and where they are on the list and so far everyone’s been very receptive and understanding,” said Thompson.

As of Thursday, there are many questions and unknowns. SHP had a scheduled build day in April and another in May, those are both on hold.

“We’ve been behind probably about two months on our deliveries to start with so, now this is going to throw at least another month on to that. We’re hoping once everything gets fired back up and we get the okay to go, we can have a big blitz and hopefully knock a lot of those deliveries out,” said Thompson.

At this point, families are not able to request a bed from SHP, Thompson says this should help with the backlog.

“We’ve got probably 25-26 beds that we can start with so that’ll be a good plus,” he added.

This team trying to keep a good outlook while they wait.

“We’ll get through it. It’ll be hard but we’ll get through it,” said Thompson.

If you would like to sign up to become a volunteer for Sleep In Heavenly Peace once operations pick back up, click here.

You can also donate the following:

Brand new twin size bedding, pillows and comforters

Construction tools, nails and screws

Lumber

To schedule a drop off or pick up of your donated supplies, you can call (844) 432-2337 ext. 5927 or you can email SHP Chapter President Bill Thompson at bill.thompson@shpbeds.org