Jefferson County toddler celebrates 1-year kidney-versary

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – A New Market family is celebrating a big milestone, a year after a lifesaving surgery for their toddler.

Lucas Jones, who is now 3-years old, was born with multicystic displastic kidneys, a defect that forms while in the womb.

We met the Jones family in June 2018, soon after Lucas was added to the transplant list and was hoping for a potential donor.

By fall 2018, the family received great news that Lucas’ mom, Tara, was a match. The little boy and his mom underwent surgery in early November 2018 and weeks later, they were back home ready to celebrate the holidays.

On Thursday this week, the Jones family celebrated Lucas’ kidney-versary with a cake and the many milestones he’s accomplished.

Lucas is crawling, walking with a gait-trainer and playing.

“He’s got a lot of energy now,” his mom Tara Jones said.

She says it’s been amazing to watch her little boy’s transformation this last year after his kidney transplant.

“He’s pulling up on everything to his knees, not his feet yet, he’s standing, he’s eating which is a huge deal. He loves to eat and he wouldn’t eat before the surgery. He’s starting to babble a little bit.”

There have been a number of appointments for the toddler and his mom, going to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, now just every 8 weeks, to check on their kidneys.

“The kidney’s doing great. His lab work looks great,” Tara Jones said.

Now that Lucas is feeling great, there are plans for the next year as he keeps growing.

“If we can get him walking, it’ll be awesome because he and his brother can play and I’m excited for that. I’m hoping it’ll be soon,” Tara said.

There’s one thing that won’t be changing for this family, their faith.

“Anything’s possible with God and that’s what kept us going through the whole thing. He’s shown us everything that is possible with Him that is for sure,” she said.

This year has also come with greater concerns about keeping Lucas and the rest of the family healthy. Lucas is on immunosuppressants, so colds hit him a lot harder. The Jones family says despite that, they think Lucas is getting stronger and recovering quicker when he does get sick.

According to Donate Life Tennessee, 20 people die everyday waiting for an organ. One person can save up to eight lives by being an organ donor. If you’d like to register and become an organ and tissue donor, you can fill out the form by clicking here.

If you’d like to follow Luke’s kidney transplant journey, the family has created a Facebook page.